Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 12 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), its industry partners and the defence industry after the successful flight test of the Third Generation Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top attack capability, describing it as an important step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

According to a release from Ministry of Defence, Third Generation Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top attack capability was flight-tested successfully against a moving target in KK Ranges, Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra by DRDO's Defence Research & Development Laboratory, Hyderabad on January 11, 2026.

The indigenously developed MPATGM consists of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies like Imaging Infrared (IIR) Homing Seeker, all electric Control Actuation System, Fire Control System, Tandem Warhead, propulsion system and high performance sighting system, which are developed by DRDO's sister laboratories namely Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune and Instruments Research & Development Establishment, Dehradun.

The Thermal Target System was developed by Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur to simulate the target tank. The IIR seeker is well accomplished with day and night combat operation capability. The warhead is capable of defeating modern main Battle Tanks. Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited are the Development-Cum-Production Partners (DcPP) for the weapon System. The missile can be launched from Tripod or Military Vehicle Launcher, a release said.

Congratulating the team, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat said that the trial target was successfully conducted, thereby leading the weapon system for induction into the Indian Army, a release added. (ANI)

