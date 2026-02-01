India News | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Wishes Indian Coast Guard on 50th Raising Day

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the 50th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard.

In a post on X, the Coast Guard thanked the Defence Minister for his wishes and shared the Minister's official message.

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"The Hon'ble Raksha Mantri of #India Shri Rajnath Singh extended his warm wishes to @IndiaCoastGuard on the occasion of 50th raising day. #IndianCoastGuardDay2026 #WeProtect @rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia" the Indian Coast Guard wrote.

The Defence Minister in the message noted the efforts by the Coast Guard in "safeguarding our coasts, thwarting illicit activities, responding to natural disasters", underscoring their contribution to "national security and maritime sustainability."

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"On the occasion of 50th Raising Day of Indian Coast Guard on 01 Feb, 2026, I extend my heartiest greetings and congratulations to all the ranks of Indian Coast Guard and their families. Indian Coast Guard has consistently taken proactive action in safeguarding our coasts, thwarting illicit activities, responding to natural disasters and has significantly contributed to national security and maritime sustainability," the Defence Minister wrote in the message.

Extending wishes on the Coast Guard's Golden Jubilee, he expressed hope that the forces will "continue to spearhead maritime surveillance."

"As the Indian Coast Guard enters into its Golden Jubilee year, 2026-27, I believe that it will continue to spearhead maritime surveillance with cutting-edge capabilities, innovation, and operational excellence. I extend my best wishes to all the personnel of the Coast Guard for their continued success in protecting our seas and serving the nation in fulfilment of its motto "vym rkssaa- we protect"," the message concluded.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the 50th Rising Day.

In his letter to the Coast Guard, the PM expressed "immense pride" on the occasion and underscored their role as "a vigilant protector" of the nation's maritime interests, describing the forces as the "cornerstone of safety in Indian waters." He noted that the Coast Guard's efforts go beyond securing borders to sustaining the lives and livelihoods of sea-dependent communities. (ANI)

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