Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Defence has granted in-principle approval for civil aircraft operations at Adilabad airfield, originally established during the Nizam era.

In a letter to the Telangana government, the MoD stated that the Indian Air Force (IAF) plans to set up a training establishment at the location in the future.

“However, the IAF has considered the request and agreed in principle to the Telangana government's proposal for civil aircraft operations from Adilabad airfield,” the letter read.

The IAF suggested that the airfield be developed as a joint-use facility, with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) acquiring adjacent land for a civil terminal, aircraft parking apron, and other infrastructure. The AAI may be required to submit a detailed proposal for an NOC from the IAF, the letter added.

This is the second airport approved by the Centre since the Congress government took office in the state in December 2023.

Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu for granting permission.

He expressed satisfaction over securing approval for Adilabad Airport, following a similar nod for Mamnoor Airport in Warangal in February.

