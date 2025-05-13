Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 527 crore in 2024-25, registering a growth of 48 per cent over Rs 357 crore of net profit in the previous fiscal, an official said on Tuesday.

The company posted a 39 per cent growth in total income in FY'25, as compared to the previous financial year.

The total income of the Kolkata-based warshipbuilder for 2024-25 stood at Rs 5,411 crore as against Rs 3,892 crore in 2023-24, the GRSE official said in a statement.

The earnings per share (EPS) for 2024-25 stood at Rs 46.04, against Rs 31.19 in 2023-24, he said.

GRSE declared a total dividend at the rate of 138.5 per cent of paid-up share capital against 93.6 per cent in the previous year, he said.

Commenting on the results, GRSE chairman and managing director Commodore P R Hari (Retd) said, "With our strong order book, production maturity of the ongoing projects and order visibility including in the commercial shipbuilding segment, I am confident of even better performance during the current financial year."

