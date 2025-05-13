Hardoi, May 13: A 24-year-old woman was shot dead on Tuesday, just two days before her wedding, allegedly by two men who barged into her home in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, police said. The incident took place around 3 am in the Jarrera Babatamau village under the Mallawan police station limits. According to family members, the victim, identified as Sangeeta Rajput, was asleep when the assailants entered the house and opened fire. Hardoi: 2 Uttar Pradesh Police Constables Suspended After They Refused To Pay Street Vendor for Eating Melons, Booked (See Pic).

Upon hearing the gunshots, the victim's relatives and neighbours rushed to her room and found Sangeeta lying in a pool of blood. The family alleged that two accused — residents of the neighbouring Kannauj district — were seen fleeing the scene and were identified by the victim's relatives. Sangeeta's mother claimed she caught one of the attackers during the incident and sustained injuries when she fell and the assailant fled. UP Shocker: Man Cuts Wife's Braid at Beauty Parlour, Dowry Harassment Alleged.

Circle Officer of Bilgram, Ravi Prakash, said the matter appears to involve a gunshot injury under suspicious circumstances. “An FIR has been registered based on the family's complaint, and further investigation is underway,” he said, adding that Sangeeta's wedding was scheduled for May 15. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination after completing the necessary formalities.

