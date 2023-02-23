New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Defence Secretary Aramane Giridhar was on Thursday given extension in service till October next year, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Giridhar, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, took over as the defence secretary on November 1 last year.

He was due to retire in June after completing 60 years of superannuation.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Giridhar as secretary, department of defence, beyond the age of superannuation, for a period up to 31.10.2024, the order said.

