New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar has held extensive talks with his British counterpart, David Williams, in London, with a focus on issues relating to bilateral defence and industrial cooperation, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The deliberations took place during the meeting of the India-UK Defence Consultative Group on Monday.

"They reviewed the progress of various service-level bilateral groups and other defence cooperation mechanisms," the ministry said, adding that the two sides held discussions on a wide range of issues relating to defence and industrial cooperation.

"Both sides considered new areas for defence industrial cooperation, explored emerging domains such as cyber and Artificial Intelligence, and committed to work together for strengthening the bilateral defence relationship," it said in a statement.

Later, Kumar also held a bilateral meeting with British National Security Adviser (NSA) Sir Tim Barrow.

"They discussed a number of key defence and security issues," the ministry said.

