Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tribute to the late General Bipin Rawat, the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), at his statue on his death anniversary at the military base in Dehradun on Friday.

General Rawat's statue at Kanak Chowk was inaugurated by CM Dhami on April 15. The statue and memorial site of CDS General Rawat has been constructed by Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority at a cost of about Rs 50 lakhs.

PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC General Rawat was also the former General Officer Commanding of 19 Infantry Division and commanded the Division in 2012.

He along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others lost their lives in a Mi-17 helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on 8 December 2021. (ANI)

