Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 7 (ANI): A case has been registered against BJP MLA from Salt block in Almora in Uttarakhand's Dehradun Mahesh Singh Jeena on the basis of complaint for allegedly abusing Municipal Corporation employees, threatening and obstructing government work, police said on Thursday.

Salt is an assembly constituency in the Almora district, in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

The case was registered at Dehradun City Police Station.

Dehradun police said that a case has been registered under sections Indian Penal Code sections 147/186/504/506 against the MLA for "abusing" Municipal Corporation employees and senior officials and "threatening to kill them" and "obstructing government work".

The case was registered on the basis of complaint lodged by Yashpal Singh, Secretary, Municipal Corporation Drivers Association, against MLA Mahesh Jeena and other persons, as per police. (ANI)

