New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) There was a delay in services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday morning, officials said.

The transporter took to Twitter to inform commuters about it, but it did not disclose the reason for the delay.

"Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

The Blue Line connects Vaishali and Noida with Dwarka.

