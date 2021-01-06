New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said delays in promotion in different categories in various ministries are often due to multiple litigations.

He said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is constantly striving to expedite promotions and empanelment of officers so that government functionaries get their due on time and remain motivated to offer services to the best of their potential and ability.

Speaking to a delegation of senior officers of the Punjab Civil Services (PCS), who called on him with a request to expedite their cases of induction into the Indian Administrative Services, Singh said there was a tendency of delay in the past, but over the last six years processes have been streamlined with optimum utilisation of modern technology.

In the last few years, the DoPT has followed a proactive approach in coordinating with different ministries and departments of the Government of India as well as different states and Union Territories to overcome bottlenecks or hurdles coming in the way of promotions or empanelment, he said.

However, many of the delays in promotion in different categories in various ministries are often due to multiple litigations, for which also the DoPT has been constantly trying to work out via-media to move on, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

In case of induction of state and provincial service officers to all-India service, Singh said many a time the hold up is on account of delay in the cadre review exercise at the end of state governments and UT administrations.

For this purpose also the DoPT keeps continuously reviewing and following up the cases with different states and UTs, the minister said.

As far as the Punjab Civil Services are concerned, Singh said the DoPT has already processed their cases and there were some clarifications from the Union Public Service Commission which had to be responded to by the state government.

Singh said he has been given to understand that this process will also be concluded very soon, according to the statement by the ministry.

The minister said he was of the firm view that timely promotion and empanelment of officers and timely grant of increments played an important role in keeping the officials motivated to work to the best of their ability.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has followed a policy of providing a work-friendly environment for the officials so that their initiative and enthusiasm does not get compromised for any reason, he said.

Referring to a number of reforms brought in at the intervention and support of Prime Minister Modi, Singh mentioned Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act brought in 2018 which envisages time-bound disposal of cases and also prior permission for prosecution so that performing honest officers do not have to face undue harassment, according to the statement.

