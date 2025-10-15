Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 15 (ANI): Delegates of Lions Club International paid a visit on Wednesday to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

During this meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, he noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given priority to the development of all sectors, ranging from cleanliness to semiconductors.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Violent Protests Erupt Near Baksa Jail in Assam, Stones Pelted on Vehicles Carrying Accused; Prohibitory Order Clamped.

"As a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proactive leadership, India's global standing has strengthened. His policies of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas' have further bolstered the world's confidence in India," the CM said.

CM Patel lauded the Lions Club for its global presence as a service-oriented organisation and assured the institution of full support from the state government in its development-oriented activities.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Second List of 12 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Maithili Thakur and IPS Anand Mishra Get Tickets.

He also emphasised the impact of the transformations driven by the Prime Minister's campaigns and commended the Lions Club for its active involvement in supporting government initiatives.

Lions Club International President AP Singh, along with other office-bearers and members, attended the meeting.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the 4.45 km road connecting the famous Jain pilgrimage site Mahudi with Pilvai, which has been converted into a four-lane road for Rs 20 crore.

With this four-lane development, devotees visiting the Mahudi pilgrimage site will enjoy improved transportation facilities, along with time and fuel savings. Moreover, the expansion of this key route connecting Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar with Vijapur will help reduce traffic congestion, according to a release issued by the state government.

Under the directions of the Chief Minister, the Roads and Buildings Department has adopted the approach of constructing cement concrete roads to strengthen and make the state's road network more sustainable, while also preventing road damage caused by rainwater during the monsoon season.

Accordingly, this Mahudi-Pilvai road has also been constructed using high-quality, durable cement concrete.

This four-lane work was completed in 10 months, and its inauguration by the Chief Minister before the Diwali festivals will make transportation easier for the large number of pilgrims who will visit the Mahudi temple for worship on the upcoming Kali Chaudas. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)