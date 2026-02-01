Mumbai, (Maharshtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Ankita Raina crashed out in the Qualifiers of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Peangtarn Plipuech, Matsuda Misaki, Zuzzana Pawlikowska and Kristiana Sidorova registered notable wins to book their place in the main draw, according to a release

Also Read | Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In a hard-fought encounter, Indian Olympian Ankita Raina stumbled against Peangtarn Plipuech. The Thailand international managed to get over the line with the score of 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 39 minutes at the centre court.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Matsuda Misaki pulled off a sensational result to defeat Argentina's Nicole Fossa Huergo, the number one seed in the qualifiers. Despite a sluggish start, the Japanese tennis star secured a 7-5, 6-4 victory in an hour and 33 minutes, confirming her place in the main draw.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs England Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2026: How To Watch SL vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV.

Poland's Zuzzana Pawlikowska had to dig deep against Finland's Anastasia Kulikova in a three-set marathon that lasted a little over three hours. The Polish player prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), clinching the third set tiebreaker to progress to the next round.

In the last game of the day, Kristiana Sidorova cruised past Yasmine Kabbaj, the number two seed in the qualifiers. The former registered a dominant 6-4, 6-2 win to round up the day's action.

Results: Peangtarn Plipuech (THA) bt Ankita Raina (IND) : 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 Matsuda Misaki (JAP) bt Nicole Fossa Huergo (ARG): 7-5, 6-4 Zuzzana Pawlikowska (POL) bt Anastasia Kulikova (FIN) : 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) Kristiana Sidorova bt Yasmine Kabbaj (MAR) : 6-4, 6-2. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)