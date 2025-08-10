New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): One person was killed and another injured in an accident on Sunday.

New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla informed that the incident happened around 6:30 AM when a car driven by a 26-year-old Ashish collided with two pedestrians on a footpath. Ashish, who was driving a car belonging to his friend from Gurgaon to Shakarpur, was detained at the scene.

"Around 6.30 in the morning, our patrolling vehicle saw that an accident had happened. The driver's name is Ashish, who is 26 years old. He was going from Gurgaon to Shakarpur. The car belonged to his friend. He collided with two people on the footpath, in which one died and the other was injured," said DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla.

Ashish will undergo a medical examination to determine if he was under the influence of any substances at the time of the accident.

DCP Mahla said, "The driver was detained right there. He will be medically examined to check if he was under the influence of drugs, which is a routine procedure. He is not employed right now. Earlier, he used to work as a driver for someone... We are trying to ascertain the identity of the victims."

Authorities are working to identify the victims, with one person unfortunately succumbing to their injuries and the other receiving treatment for their wounds.

During the investigation, police recovered a liquor bottle from inside the vehicle. A forensic team is examining it to determine whether alcohol consumption was involved.

Earlier on Saturday, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after falling into an open sewer in Narela subdivision in North Delhi, according to the Delhi police.

The incident occurred near the Khera Khurd village in the Narela subdivision.

According to the police, the deceased, aged around 2.5 years, has been recovered from the sewer and has been sent for postmortem.

Upon information, the team of Fire Services and Delhi Police reached the spot and rescued the boy.

The investigation is underway, and further details related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar case on August 2, a girl fell into the Yamuna river from Delhi's Signature Bridge, following which her body was recovered with the help of divers.

According to Delhi Police, they received information about an incident involving a girl who fell from a bridge. A search operation was immediately launched, and with the assistance of divers, her body was recovered from the river.

Police further stated that efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased. An investigation has also been initiated to ascertain whether the girl jumped into the river intentionally or fell by accident. (ANI)

