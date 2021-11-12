New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Delhi Police's Special Cell on Friday apprehended the two main accused from Dwarka in the national capital in the wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother's murder case which took place in Haryana's Sonipat.

"The two accused are identified as Coach Pawan Barak and Sachin Dahiya. One licensed revolver has been recovered from Barak's possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Sanjeev Yadav said.

Also Read | WhatsApp To Soon Allow Users To Hide Their Last Seen Status From Specific People.

Police further said that both the accused are wanted in FIR filed under sections 148/149/302/307/354D/506 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/27 of the Arms Act.

On Wednesday, police informed that Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead and their mother hospitalised after her coach and his friends opened fire at them in Halalpur village of Haryana's Sonipat district. (ANI)

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2021: 33 Drown in Separate Incidents During Chhath Festival in Bihar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)