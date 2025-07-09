New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Three people, including two women, were arrested for pelting stones and firing at their neighbour due to a personal grudge in Delhi's Malkaganj area, leaving one with a gunshot wound and several others with head injuries, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Madhya Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies of Rabies Despite Receiving Vaccine After Stray Dog Bite in Rewa; Probe Launched.

The accused, identified as Anita, Kajal, and Varun, were arrested in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar near the Nepal border, he said.

“Vicky filed a complaint alleging that a heated confrontation occurred on Holi between his family and their neighbour, Mohit, whose relative subjected them to verbal abuse,” a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Amit Shah Shares 'Retirement Plan', Pledges To Take Up Vedas, Upanishads and Natural Farming in Later Years (Watch Video).

The altercation quickly turned violent when Mohit, along with his family members, including mother Anita, brother Deepak, sister Kajal, and brother-in-law Varun, allegedly began pelting stones and later, even opened fire on Vicky's family, he said.

Vicky escaped the gunfire, but a resident, Rohit, who tried to intervene, sustained a gunshot injury, the officer said, adding that several others also suffered head injuries from the stone pelting.

The officer noted that while Mohit and Deepak were arrested shortly after the incident, the remaining three accused absconded.

The trio had been on the run since March 14 after a case was registered against them at the Subzi Mandi Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS, and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Following intelligence input, police conducted a raid on a rental property in Khatima and arrested all three individuals during the operation, the officer informed.

“Upon sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to their role in the incident and admitted they had attacked the complainant's family out of personal grudge. They believed the family had been informing police about their illegal activities,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)