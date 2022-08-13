New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Malviya Nagar area of New Delhi, said officials on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Mayank Panwar and was a resident of Shahpur Jat area.

Also Read | Haryana Horror: Man Suffocates His One-Year-Old Baby With Pillow in Faridabad.

"A Shahpur Jat resident aged 25 years, namely Mayank Panwar, died at the hospital after being stabbed multiple times near Gate No. 3, DDA Market, Begumpur under Malviya Nagar PS limits on August 11," said Delhi Police.

A friend of the deceased revealed about the incident where 4 to 5 unknown people attacked Mayank after chasing him.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Class 11 Student Raped by Self-Proclaimed Doctor in Gorakhpur.

"A friend of deceased revealed that 4-5 unknown people started arguments with them, pelted stones & later chased & stabbed Mayank as they tried to flee away from the spot. Case registered u/s 302/34 IPC; probe underway. Accused identified, efforts are on to nab them," said Police.

The alleged persons overpowered Mayank near Gate No. 3 of DDA Market, Begampur and stabbed him multiple times.

A case has been registered under section 302, 34 IPC.

As per recent reports, the alleged persons have been identified and efforts are being made to nab them.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)