Gorakhpur, August 12: A self-proclaimed doctor allegedly raped a Class 11 student when she went to him for treatment for chest pain in a village here, police said on Friday.

On the written complaint of the girl's mother, police registered a case against the accused on Thursday evening and a probe has also been ordered to verify the medical degree of the so-called doctor.

According to the complaint, the girl had gone to her maternal uncle's house in a village in Gorakhpur about a month ago where she had developed some chest pain and her mother had taken her to a “doctor” in the village for treatment.

The accused asked the girl to come to his clinic at 6 am for an injection and when the girl reached there with her cousin, the quack sent the cousin to market to purchase the injection and allegedly raped the girl inside his clinic.

He also allegedly threatened her to not tell anyone about the incident, police said citing the complaint. The girl, however, told her mother about the incident on Thursday, after which the mother gave a written complaint and a case of rape was registered under the POCSO act, police said.

“On the written complaint of the mother, a case of rape under the POCSO act has been registered. A probe has also been ordered into the medical degrees of the so-called doctor and a search is on for him,” police said.

