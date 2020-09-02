New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): As India continues its fight against COVID-19, as many as 423 patients have admitted to the Shakurbasti COVID Care Centre to date, of which 365 people have been discharged and shifted while 58 patients are still undergoing treatment.

"A total number of 423 patient have admitted at Shakurbasti COVID Care Centre till date out of which 365 have been discharged/shifted and 58 patients are still under treatment there The Northern Railway is committed to doing all kinds of efforts/help to fight the war against corona," said Rajiv Chaudhry, General Manager Northern and North Central Railways.

He said that patients' feedback on railway arrangements and catering services was "very positive and satisfactory".

The Northern Railway has provided 503 isolation coaches with around 8,048 beds as COVID Care Centres at nine different stations, on the demand of the Delhi Government, in order to provide additional healthcare facility for the people the national capital and NCR.

These stations are Anand Vihar Terminal, Shakurbasti, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Safdarjung, Delhi Shahdara, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Badli and Tughlakabad.

"All these stations have good infrastructure for maintaining these coaches and also proper approach roads for the movement of ambulances," Chaudhry added. (ANI)

