New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has issued notices to 58 police stations under its jurisdiction after mosquitoes were found breeding in their premises, an official statement said on Thursday.

Municipal officials said the action was taken during a special drive by the SDMC's public health department to check mosquito breeding at police stations located in the south civic body's jurisdiction.

“A total of 118 police stations were checked. Out of these, 62 were found positive for mosquito breeding due to collection of rainwater. The public health department issued 58 legal notices and 1 challan against care takers and supervisors (of these police stations),” the civic body said in a statement.

“Most common sites in the police stations where mosquito breeding was witnessed were seized vehicles, office furniture, coolers, and flower pots,” it added.

According to the statement, mosquito breeding spots at the police stations were destroyed and police personnel were imparted proper education about the prevention of water stagnation and resultant mosquito breeding.

"All the concerned police stations were advised by the department to take anti-mosquito measures,” it said.

