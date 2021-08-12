New Delhi, August 12: The admit cards of the recruitment examination for the post of sub-inspector by the Punjab Police department has been released. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the Punjab Police. Aspirants can visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in to view and download the admit card for the said examination. The Punjab Police SI recruitment examination is set to begin on August 17 this year. HBSE Admit Card 2021 Released by Haryana Board, Students Can Download Admit Card at Official Website bseh.org.in.

Aspirants can download the admit card for the recruitment examination by visiting the official website and logging in by entering their respective application number or login ID and password. According to report, the first stage of examination will be a computer based test (CBT) with multiple choice questions. Scroll down to know how to download the admit card for Punjab Police SI recruitment exam. UPSSSC PET Exam 2021 Update: UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission Postpones Exam For Four Days; Examination on August 24.

Here Is How To Download Admit Card For Punjab Police SI Recruitment Exam:

Visit the official website of the department at punjabpolice.gov.in

On the home page click on the 'Recruitment' tab

Click on the link for recruitment for sub-inspector on the new page

Login by entering your application number/Login Id and password

Check and download the admit card

Aspirants are advised to take a print out of the admit card for the Punjab Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination for future references. Candidates are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of discrepancies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).