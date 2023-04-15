New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): A 60-year-old man was shot dead in Delhi's Bindapur area on Friday, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Surender, an ex-councillor. He was sitting in his office at the time of the incident, said officials.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death With Knife in Ambedkar Nagar Area; Five Arrested.

Police received information about the incident of firing and rushed to the spot, said officials.

Multiple teams have been formed to catch the accused. At this stage, the motive is not clear. We are investigating from all angles said, M Harsha Vardhan, DCP Dwarka.

Also Read | Asad Ahmed Encounter: Atiq Ahmad Seeks Permission From Magistrate To Attend Funeral of His Son.

Further details awaited.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)