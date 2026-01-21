Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): A 62-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the eighth floor of a residential building in Vasant Kunj, South Delhi, on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to officials, a PCR call was received at Police Station Vasant Kunj South at around 8:49 AM regarding a suspected suicide at Saraswati Apartments, D-6, Vasant Kunj. Acting on the information, local police teams immediately reached the spot and found the woman lying on the ground in an unconscious condition. She was later declared dead.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Shares Appreciation Post for Gautam Gambhir, Calls Indian Men’s Cricket Team Coach ‘Man With the Toughest Job After PM’ (See Pic).

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called to inspect the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police said the deceased was a housewife and a resident of the same building. Family members have been examined as part of the investigation. During preliminary inquiry, no signs of foul play or external interference were found.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of January 21 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

CCTV footage from the building was also reviewed, which reportedly shows the woman jumping from the top floor on her own, confirming the prima facie case of suicide.

Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances and reasons behind the incident, police added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)