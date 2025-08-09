New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): A wall collapse in Hari Nagar, triggered by heavy overnight rain, trapped eight people living in adjacent jhuggies near an old temple.

The rescued individuals were rushed to a hospital, with 3-4 reported to be in critical condition. Authorities have evacuated the jhuggies to prevent further incidents.

Addl DCP South East Aishwarya Sharma said, "There is an old temple here, and next to it are old jhuggies where scrap dealers live. The wall collapsed due to heavy rain overnight. 8 people were trapped and were rescued and taken to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment. We don't know how many people died, but according to us, 3-4 people are seriously injured, who may not survive. We have now evacuated these jhuggies so that no such incident occurs in future."

Earlier, a notification was received regarding a building collapse in Hari Nagar, located in the Jaitpur area of South East Delhi.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the incident pertained to a wall collapse rather than a building collapse. (ANI)

