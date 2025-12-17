New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The national capital, Delhi, witnessed a slight improvement in air quality on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 328 at around 8 am, keeping it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality improved slightly compared to Tuesday, as the AQI was 354 at 4 pm. However, large parts of the city remained enveloped in toxic smog, and the overall air quality continues to be poor.

Anand Vihar was shrouded in thick smog, with an AQI of 341, placing it in the 'very poor' category. A thick layer of smog also engulfed areas around IGI Airport, ITO, Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS and the Ghazipur National Highway 24.

According to CPCB data, several areas in the capital, including Bawana (376), ITO (360), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (324), and Narela (342), continued to experience poor air quality, placing them in the 'very poor' category. Wazirpur also recorded poor air quality, with an AQI of 359.

However, many areas in Delhi showed slight variations in air quality on Wednesday morning. For instance, Burari Crossing recorded an AQI of 298 (Poor), which is relatively better than other locations in the city. Other areas, such as IGI Airport Terminal 3 (263), IIT Delhi (300), and CRRI Mathura Road (297), also recorded improved air quality but remained in the 'poor' category.

According to CPCB categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced strict measures to curb vehicular pollution in the national capital. The minister stated that starting December 18, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be supplied fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi, according to an official release.

Addressing the press conference, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "To control tailpipe emissions from vehicles, all petrol/diesel/CNG pump dealers have been instructed to provide fuel only upon presentation of a valid PUCC."

He further added, "For the protection of Delhi's air, all vehicles registered outside Delhi and of a category lower than BS-VI will not be allowed to enter Delhi when GRAP-III and GRAP-IV are implemented. No polluting vehicle will be allowed to enter Delhi."

He further stated that when GRAP-IV is in force, vehicles carrying any kind of construction material will also be barred from entering Delhi.

The Minister said that PUCC and vehicle categories will be verified through Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems and ground-level checks.

While announcing strict measures, he appealed to citizens to carry valid PUCC certificates to avoid inconvenience. Sirsa said the current government has implemented scientific, data-driven measures to control pollution.

He said, "In 8 out of the 11 months, better air quality has been recorded compared to the previous year. Even in a critical month like November, the average AQI remained approximately 20 points lower than last year. This is a result of daily stringent actions and structural reforms."

Addressing Delhi residents, Sirsa said pollution cannot be entirely eliminated in 9-10 months, but the direction and intent are clear, with daily efforts to reduce the AQI. He urged vehicle owners to obtain valid PUCC certificates and comply with the new rules, stating that the government remains committed to providing Delhi with clean air and a pollution-free future. (ANI)

