New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport resumed normal operations in the early hours of Saturday and issued an advisory to passengers amid heightened security preparedness due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

In its latest travel advisory, the airport said, "Delhi Airport operations are normal at present. However, due to changing airspace conditions and increased security measures as per orders from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules might be impacted, and security checkpoint processing times could be longer."

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tensions: From Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat, Pak’s Fresh Drone Attack Targets 26 Locations; Family Injured in Punjab.

The airport operator issued the advisory to passengers, which includes, "Stay informed with updates from their airlines. Follow hand baggage and check-in luggage rules. Arrive early to allow for potential delays at security checks. Cooperate with airline and security staff for smooth processing. Check flight status via their airline or the official Delhi Airport website."

"We encourage all passengers to rely on official sources for accurate information and avoid sharing unverified content," the advisory added.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: We Should Remain Hopeful Situation Doesn't Escalate, Says MEA Official.

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.

The NOTAM is effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025(which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025), due to operational reasons.

The list of 32 airports include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, drones were spotted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south, along both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC), defence sources said on Friday.

The drones are suspected to be armed and pose potential threats to both civilian and military targets.

The locations where drones were spotted include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)