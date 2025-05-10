India Targets at Least 4 Pakistani Airbases Amid Escalating Tensions, Say Government Sources

New Delhi, May 10: At least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

In its statement the Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential." India-Pakistan Tension: Senior Govt Official Killed, 2 Staff Members Critically Injured in Pakistani Shelling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, smoke was seen rising after a loud explosion in the Dibber area. In the Rajouri region, houses and other property were damaged after a series of explosions. Loud blasts were also heard in Rajouri and Akhnoor.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, a drone-related explosion damaged a house in Kanganiwal village in rural Jalandhar. Surjeet Kaur, a local resident, described the moment of the attack: "A red coloured flash came above our house and there was a huge explosion. We got scared. Everything was dark. We came out of our houses after a short while and saw that the water tank above our houses and our neighbours' houses had exploded. There was a blackout at that time, and all the lights were off." Jammu and Kashmir: Surface-to-Air Missile Systems Activated in Srinagar, Heavy Engagement Ongoing With Pakistan (Watch Videos).

On Friday, a day after Indian air defences foiled an attempt by Pakistan to target civilian infrastructure along the LoC and the International Border, Pakistani drones were again spotted in the Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sectors. On the night of May 7-8, Indian forces also successfully neutralised Pakistan's large-scale drone and missile attack aimed at several Indian military bases in northern and western parts of the country. An air defence system in Lahore was also taken out during those operations.

India had earlier carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), following the Pahalgam terror attack, which was the first act of escalation by Pakistan. Pakistan has now increased its actions, which are being appropriately countered by the Indian Defence Forces.

