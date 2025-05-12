New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Delhi airport on Monday said operations are currently smooth but some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing time might be affected.

Around 100 flights to and from Delhi airport were cancelled on Sunday.

Security measures were enhanced and at least 32 airports in northern and western parts of the country were temporarily shut in view of the conflict between India and Pakistan.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

In a post on X on Monday, DIAL said the airport operations are currently smooth.

"However, due to changing airspace conditions and increased security measures, some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing times may be affected," it said.

DIAL has advised passengers to allow extra time for security checks due to heightened measures as well as cooperate with airline and security personnel for smooth facilitation.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is the busiest airport in the country.

