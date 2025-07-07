New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested an inter-state firearms supplier, namely Sonu alias Sillu alias Sheenu (34), resident of Panipat, Haryana. He is associated with the Neeraj Bawana Gang.

According to the release, an information regarding an interstate gun-running syndicate was received. During manual intelligence development, it came to notice that one Sonu alias Sheenu is associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang and is also wanted in an arms trafficking case. For the last three years, he had been evading the police dragnet, so he had relocated to Mumbai. He was actively involved in the gang's activities.

The release further stated that, in September 2022, the staff of PS Bawana arrested Sachin, an associate of Sonu. From him, four country-made pistols (desi katte), two magazines, 79 live cartridges and five barrel cleaning rods were recovered. The recovered arms and ammunition were kept in two separate vehicles. In that case, the accused Sonu was wanted and absconding. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the Court in April 2023. To avoid the police dragnet, he had shifted his base to Mumbai and was in regular touch with other gang members.

On July 1, specific information was received regarding the whereabouts of Sonu. Accordingly, the team departed for Mumbai, where on July 2, Sonu was identified and arrested under the relevant sections of law. He was produced before the Ld ACJM, Borivali, Mumbai and his transit remand was sought. Concerned local police have been informed regarding the arrest of Sonu.

Accused Sonu is a permanent resident of Panipat and has shifted his base to Mumbai. He has studied upto class 10th. He came into contact with harmful elements and allied with the Neeraj Bawana Gang. In the year 2022, he procured illegal firearms for the Neeraj Bawana gang. His associate, Sachin, was arrested, and he has been on the run since then. In Mumbai, he had changed his identity and was working as a driver.

His two other associates in the case are Arvind and Deepak Pakasma, and both absconders seem to be abroad. He is also previously involved in one case, FIR under Section 60/72 of the UP Excise Act, PS Berinag, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Further investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

