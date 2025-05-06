New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): A suspected arms supplier linked to the notorious Prince Teotia Gang was apprehended after a brief exchange of fire with Delhi Police's Special Staff in the early hours of Tuesday on Bandh Road, Fatehpur Beri, officials said.

According to Delhi Police, "In the intervening night of May 5-6, at around 2 am, a team of Special Staff, South District, acting on secret information, apprehended an arms supplier/gang member, associated with the notorious Prince Teotia Gang, after a brief exchange of fire on Bandh Road, Fatehpur Beri."

Also Read | Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 07: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market Open? Will Autos, Trains, Buses and Flights Operate Normally? Is Power Cut Likely? All FAQs Answered.

The accused, identified as Manoj Hathodi, was on a motorcycle when the police team signalled him to stop.

Instead of complying, he attempted to flee and opened fire on the police party. During the retaliatory fire by the police, Manoj sustained a bullet injury to his right leg.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Gears Up for Operational Exercise Near Pakistan Border Ahead of Mock Drills Scheduled for May 7 and 8.

A search of Manoj's belongings led to the recovery of one loaded pistol, used in the firing, two additional country-made pistols, three live cartridges, and his motorcycle.

The injured suspect was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical treatment and remains under police custody.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and BNS has been registered, and efforts are on to trace the source of the recovered firearms.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)