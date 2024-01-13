New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): An assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police allegedly shot himself to death with his service revolver at BP Marg area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said.

According to officials, ASI Ramavtar and SI Prem Singh were deployed on night picket duty at B.P. Marg in New Delhi.

Officials said that at around 3 AM, ASI Ramavtar informed his fellow Sub Inspector to take rest for 10 minutes, and went to sit in his car, which was parked near the barricade.

When SI Prem went to check him after sometime, he found that ASI Ramavtar had shot himself by his service pistol and he was found dead, they said.

He was originally from VPO Chithroli, District Mahendergarh, Haryana and joined the Delhi Police in 1993, they added.

A probe into the incident has been initiated, and the police were further looking into it. (ANI)

