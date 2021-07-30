New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly on Friday cleared amendments proposed in a home stay scheme, which will allow hosts to register for it in a span of 30 days instead of the earlier 90-day period.

The amendment in the 'Bed and Breakfast Scheme' will help promote tourism in the post-Covid era, the government said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during the last day of the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday moved a motion before the House to amend the ambitious scheme to promote tourism in Delhi, which was passed in the Delhi Assembly.

Now, under the 'Bed and Breakfast Scheme', hosts can get registered in 30 days instead of 90 days, the statement said.

So far, 1,630 rooms, spanning 347 houses have been registered under the scheme. This number will increase rapidly now after the change in the rule, it added.

"The Delhi government has come up with an important scheme to promote tourism in Delhi. Under this scheme, tourists, especially foreign tourists, can stay at an Indian family's home for the purpose of experiencing Indian familial traditions and culture," the deputy chief minister said.

"In order to cover more and more households in this scheme, the Delhi government has reduced the entire process of registration from 90 days to 30 days by making changes in it," Sisodia, who also hold the portfolio of tourism, said.

Also, landlords will not have to go to offices to get certificates, as it will be provided online, he added.

Under the 'Bed and Breakfast Scheme', those landlords can apply who have one to six rooms, which are empty, and necessary facilities available for tourists, the statement said.

The landlord's family should be living in that house and the house should not be in the category of a guest house, lodge, or hotel, it added.

This scheme will not only benefit the tourists but will also be a source of income for the hosts. With the strengthening of the tourism sector after COVID-19 pandemic, means of employment of people will also increase with this scheme, the government said.

The changes made in the scheme will boost ease of doing business and provide fast delivery to applicants. Maximum number of people can apply for this scheme and the tourism sector will also get a boost, it said.

In this plan, the rooms are classified into two categories, namely 'Gold' and 'Silver', based on the availability of facilities and the quality. The details are also available on the website of the Delhi tourism department.

Tourists can see complete details about the landlord on the website. Apart from this, tourists can directly contact the landlord without coming in contact with any middleman, the statement said.

