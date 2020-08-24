New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Delhi Legislative Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony will meet on August 25 over complaints received against Facebook for its "deliberate inaction to contain hateful content in India for vested reasons".

A press release by the committee said that summons have been sent for appearance of certain expert witnesses.

Also Read | Gorakhpur Man Honey-Traped by ISI Using Sex Worker in Karachi, Detained.

The committee said after careful deliberation over the allegations levelled in the complaints, it decided to take cognisance of the issue and has set its mechanism in motion.

Media has been invited to attend the proceedings, the release said. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Horror: Tribal Woman ‘Gangraped’, Then Kangaroo Court Slaps Rs 10,000 Fine on Her, Rs 50,000 on Boyfriend.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)