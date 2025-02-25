New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday raised serious concerns over the delay in tabling the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, citing strong remarks made by the High Court on the matter.

"It is amazing to know that the CAG report has not been tabled in the assembly after 2017-18. In this regard, the then LoP, i.e. me, and five other opposition leaders had requested the President, Speaker of the assembly, CM, and Chief Secretary to table the report. It was much needed to obtain the financial condition of the state. Unfortunately, the CAG report was not tabled, and the previous government violated the Constitution, " he said.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2025: VIP Darshan Suspended at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi From February 25-27 Due to Maha Shivratri Rush.

"The High Court made extremely serious observations regarding the CAG report. There was negligence in presenting the report, and it was deliberately withheld. The report was not sent to the Lieutenant Governor in time," Gupta added.

The remarks come amid a heated political battle in the Delhi Assembly, where the BJP has accused the AAP government of financial mismanagement,

Also Read | JEE Mains Session 2 Registration: Last Day To Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.; Here's Step-by-Step Guide To Fill JEE Main 2025 Application Form.

Tensions escalated in the Delhi Assembly as Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, and AAP MLA Gopal Rai.

As soon as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) started his address, AAP MLAs began raising slogans, leading to chaos in the House. Before the LG's speech, AAP members also chanted "Jai Bhim" slogans.

Earlier today, Delhi Minister and BJP leader Parvesh Verma said, "The CAG report we have been eagerly waiting for is finally here. Today, we will uncover the extent of the Aam Aadmi Party's corruption. We will see just how severe it was. The people of Delhi have been looted, and taxpayers have been taken advantage of. Once the report is out, I will provide all the details."

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht accused the AAP government of misusing Delhi's budget and that the report would expose its governance over the past decade. BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi also asserted that the report would serve as the basis for action against AAP leaders.

The newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will present 14 reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the second day of the eighth legislative assembly of the Delhi Assembly.

The reports are expected to highlight financial irregularities during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)