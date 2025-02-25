Mumbai, February 25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 registration today, February 25, 2025. As per the official notice, the deadline will not be extended, and candidates must complete their registration on time to be eligible for the exam. JEE Main 2025 Session 2 is scheduled to take place from April 1 to 8, 2025, with admit cards set to be released three days before the exam.

Candidates who need to correct their application forms can do so during the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 correction window, which will be open from February 27 to 28, 2025. To edit their details, applicants must log in to the official website using their application number and password.

JEE Main 2025 Application Process: Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. New candidates must register, while Session 1 applicants can log in with their existing details.

Fill in personal and academic details.

Upload required documents (photo, signature, etc.).

Pay the registration fee.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results are out for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Fourteen candidates achieved a perfect 100 percentile in Session 1. In Paper 2 results, one candidate scored 100 percentile in both Paper 2A and 2B.

