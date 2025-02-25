Varanasi, February 24: Anticipating a heavy rush of devotees during Mahashivratri, authorities have decided to suspend the VIP 'darshan' facility at the Kashi Vishwanath temple here from February 25 to 27. Kashi Vishwanath Temple's Chief Executive Officer, Vishw Bhushan Mishra said on Monday that the number of visitors to the temple has significantly increased due to the return flow of devotees from the ongoing Maha Kumbh in nearby Prayagraj.

With Mahashivratri falling on February 26 this year alongside the Kumbh Mela, pilgrims from across the country, along with saints from various akharas, including Naga sadhus, are expected to arrive in large numbers to offer prayers, he noted.

"On this occasion, the Naga akharas will also take out a grand procession, which will temporarily block general access through gate number 4 of the temple. This is likely to increase the waiting time for regular devotees. Given the hot and humid weather conditions, prolonged waiting could pose health risks, especially for children, women, and elderly visitors.

Keeping this in mind, authorities have decided to completely suspend VIP darshan for the three-day period," he said. Mishra noted that last year, around 12 lakh devotees visited Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Mahashivratri. However, given that this is a Maha Kumbh year, the number is expected to be even higher.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma emphasised the significance of Mahashivratri for Kashi, saying currently, 6 to 9 lakh people are visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple daily during the Maha Kumbh. On Mahashivratri, the number is expected to reach 10 to 12 lakh. To manage the massive crowd, the number of queues at all four temple gates has been increased, and specific timings have been allocated for akharas and Naga sadhus, while the remaining time slots are reserved for general devotees, Sharma said.

Additional arrangements have been made within the temple premises, including drinking water stations, ORS and glucose supplies, shaded waiting areas, medical facilities, and ambulances, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Banswal said that for crowd management and security, police have identified 55 locations in the city where barricading will be enforced.

The Kashi Vishwanath temple premises have been divided into zones and sectors, with 13 sectors assigned to dedicated police forces. The area from Godowlia to Maidagin intersection has been declared a no-vehicle zone, and barricading will be strengthened up to Dashashwamedh Ghat, he said. To ensure smooth traffic flow, eight traffic inspectors, 24 traffic sub-inspectors, 164 head constables, and over 300 home guards will be deployed across the city, he added.

According to information available on the Kashi Vishwanath Temple's website, on Mahashivratri, the 'Mangala Aarti' would be performed at 2.15 am while the midday 'Bhog Aarti' will be held at 11.35 am. However, there will be no Saptarishi Aarti (6.15 pm), Shringar-Bhog Aarti (8 pm) and Shayan Aarti (10.30 pm) on February 26, it showed.

"The temple doors will not be closed on the day of Mahashivratri and four-hour aarti will be performed from 11 pm to 6.30 am the next day. Mangala aarti will not be performed the next day of Mahashivratri," stated the message on the website attributed to the temple's trust. The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj which began on January 13 also culminates on February 26. The mega Hindu fair has so far recorded a footfall of over 62 crore pilgrims, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.