New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and its party MLAs staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday against the alleged closure of several corporation-run COVID vaccination centres by the AAP government.

Gupta accused the Delhi government of shutting down 45 out of the 137 vaccination centres run by the three municipal corporations -- North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

"Despite having adequate stock of vaccines, the AAP government is indulging in dirty politics by closing down these centres.

"About 250 locations were finalised by corporations for these centres so that a maximum number of people could come for vaccination without any difficulty but instead of opening new centres, the state government has shut down many of the existing ones," he claimed.

The third and the largest phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people in the 18-45 age group began in the capital on Monday. Around 90 lakh people are eligible for the jabs under this category in Delhi.

Terming AAP government's move of closing down the corporation-run centres as "illogical and suspicious", Gupta said like in the past, Kejriwal has failed Delhiites again at this crucial juncture.

He said vaccination is the only safety one has against coronavirus and praised all the three municipal corporations for doing a "great job" during the pandemic.

"While starting the vaccination drive, the chief minister had boasted about getting everyone vaccinated at home but what he is doing now is just the opposite of it," said Gupta, who thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing "adequate stock" of vaccines to Delhi.

Leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MLAs Abhay Verma, Om Parkash Sharma, Jitender Mahajan, Anil Bajpayee, Ajay Mahawar, Mohan Singh Bisht and others were also present at the protest.

