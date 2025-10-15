New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the BJP-led Chief Minister Rekha Gupta government to completely waive the late payment surcharge on water bills. Congratulating the people of Delhi, he alleged that the previous government had exploited Delhi residents in the name of water bills, but the BJP government has put a stop to it.

He added that within just eight months, the BJP has fulfilled yet another election promise.

Virendra Sachdeva also congratulated the Rekha Gupta government for implementing the unauthorised connection regularisation scheme. He stated that despite demands from residents of unauthorised colonies for the past 10 years, Aam Aadmi Party leaders did not bring any such scheme, forcing poor people to illegally connect to water and electricity. Now, the government has decided to provide connections for just ₹1,000. Reducing the regularisation penalty from ₹25,000 to ₹1,000 is a commendable step, he said.

Sachdeva said that the BJP government in Delhi is a government of the people, and it continues to make public-oriented decisions to accelerate the city's development.

He alleged that for the last 11 years, the Kejriwal government left no stone unturned in making Delhi a mess. But now, the people of Delhi have entrusted the BJP with governance, and the government is working diligently with that mandate. A prime example of this is the decision to waive ₹11,000 crore worth of surcharge by the Delhi government, he said.

The Delhi BJP President urged everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and get their connections regularised.

He emphasised that the BJP government is continuously working for the betterment of Delhi, and with the cooperation of the central government, the city's development is moving at double the pace. (ANI)

