By Toshi Mandola

Delhi: BJP's Parivartan Yatra likely to begin from all seven Lok Sabha seats from Dec 8

Also Read | Tiger Attack in Telangana: Farmer Injured After Tiger Pounces on Him in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad; Minister Konda Surekha Calls for Action Plan.

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ramping up preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, expected to be in 2025.

According to the sources, the Delhi BJP would soon hold a press conference to officially announce the details of the Parivartan Yatra which is likely to begin for all seven Lok Sabha seats from December 8.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal Update: Cyclonic Storm Makes Landfall Near Puducherry, Says IMD (Watch Video).

On Saturday, the third meeting of the Parivartan Yatra Committee was held at the Delhi BJP office, chaired by convener Satish Upadhyay.

The party is organising multiple meetings including those for its manifesto, chargesheet, and Parivartan Yatra committees.

According to sources, the BJP is going to start the Parivartan Yatra from all seven Lok Sabha constituencies on December 8 for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The Yatra, which aims to garner public support for the party, is going to run for about 10 to 12 days, starting from December 8 and can run till December 20 across Delhi. Senior BJP leaders will also participate in the Yatra which will be joined by thousands of supporters for the party.

The meeting was attended by key BJP members and Parivartan Yatra convenor Satish Upadhyay, co-convenor Rajiv Babbar, Rekha Gupta, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, Rajesh Goyal, Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Satyendra Chaudhary, Kishan Sharma and Kaushal Mishra.

Speaking further, there is a wave of change in Delhi because the people of the national capital are very upset with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his party. The AAP government is constantly doing corruption. In response, the BJP intends to use the Yatra to highlight the government's shortcomings and promote its agenda. The BJP is confident of securing victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)