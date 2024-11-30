Hyderabad, November 29: A day after a woman was killed in a tiger attack, a farmer was injured when a tiger pounced on him in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday. Suresh was attacked by the tiger at a village in Sirpur (T) mandal. His condition is stable after initial treatment, and he is being shifted to the district hospital in Mancherial, official sources said.

Asifabad district is part of the Kawal Tiger Reserve. State Forest Minister Konda Surekha, expressing serious concern over the attack, inquired about the treatment being provided to Suresh, an official release said. The District Forest Officer informed the minister that the tiger's movement was observed toward neighbouring Maharashtra. Tiger Attack in Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmer Out To Inspect Sugarcane Field Killed by Tiger Near Gola Range Forest, Victim’s Mutilated Body Found; 4th Incident of Big Cat Attack This Month.

In light of cattle also falling prey to tiger attacks along the forest fringes, the minister directed senior forest department officials to prepare an action plan to prevent further attacks and to conduct awareness programmes for the public. She urged people to take precautions while working in agriculture and follow the forest department's instructions. Tiger Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

The minister also stated that the government has completed the process of disbursing the solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the woman who was killed in the tiger attack on November 28. The woman, an agricultural worker, was attacked while working in a cotton field in Asifabad district.

