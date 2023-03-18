New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Themed "neat and clean Delhi", the annual budget of the Arvind Kejriwal government will focus on cleaning of Yamuna and removing three mountains of garbage from landfill sites in the city, official sources said on Saturday.

In the budget 2023-24, to be tabled in the ongoing session of the Assembly, Delhi government will lay out a plan to beautify and modernise the city's infrastructure, they said.

With a focus on rejuvenating the heavily polluted Yamuna, the government will increase the quantity of sewage being treated in Delhi to 890 mgd next year. The sewage treatment capacity in the city was 370 mgd in 2015.

The number of colonies with sewer connection will almost be doubled from 747 to 1,317. The scheme of free household sewer connections will continue, they said.

Delhi government with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will pool in resources to get rid of the three garbage mountains, the city's "shame", in the next two years, sources added.

