New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): In order to avoid major accidents threatening life and property, the Delhi cabinet on Saturday approved the policy to convert the 2,264 km network of 11 kV bare conductors into insulated conductors.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker! Alcoholic And Druggist Son Rapes Mother At Knifepoint on Diwali in Ghaziabad.

The Power Department said that 11 kV bare electric wires pass through Delhi on a large scale, which is always a threat to the life and property of the people of the national capital. Before there are any major accidents due to these wires in the future, there is a need to take concrete preventive measures, to protect the residents.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said, ''By converting bare conductors to insulated conductors, a monumental change will be introduced to the supply infrastructure. The Delhi Government is also working on undergrounding of electric wires hanging over the streets of Delhi. This will aid the people of Delhi by making them completely safe from the danger of accidents.''

Also Read | Diwali 2021: Kolkata Police Seize 208 Kg Explosives, Arrest 210 People For Bursting Firecrackers.

Power Minister Satyendar Jain said that 11-kilowatt bare conductor electric wires passing through Delhi are posing a threat to the life and property of the people of Delhi. In order to avoid any major accident in the future, Delhi Government has brought this policy.

According to the Delhi Government, the power distribution companies/DISCOMs were directed to submit a proposal to convert the entire network of 11 kV bare conductors to insulated conductor networks.

The DISCOMs had made a proposal and submitted it to the Power Department of the Delhi Government.

Delhi Government said its Power Department already has a policy on shifting of HT (11KV, 33KV and 66KV) and LT (400V) power transmission lines which are life-threatening. This was approved by the Delhi Cabinet in August 2018. On the lines of the policy of shifting HT and LT lines approved by the Delhi Cabinet, the Electricity Department has prepared a draft policy for conversion of 11 kV bare conductors to insulated conductors.

Now, a total of 2,264 km of bare conductor network in Delhi is to be converted into an insulated network by DISCOMs. In which TPDDL will convert 1,270 km, BYPL will convert 29 km and BRPL will convert 965 km bare conductor network into the insulated network. The Finance Department has given Rs 25 crore to the Power Department in the financial year 2021-22 to convert the 11 kV network from bare conductor to insulated conductor under the 'Jagmagati Delhi' program, said the official statement.

The areas where 11 kV bare conductors are to be converted into insulated conductors have been identified by the Power Department. This includes regularised unauthorised colonies, urbanised villages and resettlement colonies or colonies established under 20 point program in rural areas; or rural areas, such as Lal Dora and extended Lal Dora.

Unauthorised colonies with name and registration number and Khasra number of the respective revenue village or area through which the 11 kV bare conductor is passing, have been included. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)