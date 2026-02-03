Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): India Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib on Tuesday reached Madhya Pradesh's Indore district to participate in the Jan Adhikar Nyay Yatra, which represents their fight for constitutional rights, justice, and accountability for families affected by contaminated drinking water.

Several people died, and many others fell ill after consuming contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore district.

Also Read | 'India-US Trade Deal Details Finalized Soon': Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Confirms US Reciprocal Tariff Reduction, Joint Statement Expected (Watch Video).

Youth Congress president Chib raised serious allegations against the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over the deaths caused by consumption of contaminated water and demanded the resignation of senior BJP leader and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is an MLA from the area.

"The Youth Congress has been continuously demanding that Kailash Vijayvargiya should resign. It is not a small matter; people have lost their lives (contaminated water issue). Accountability must be established. If the BJP lets such a leader off the hook today, it means that the BJP doesn't care whether 20 people have died or if 200 more die in the future. The BJP will not question its leaders who are responsible for this incident," Chip told reporters.

Also Read | Cheque Bounce Case: Rajpal Yadav Directed by Delhi HC to Surrender by February 4, Bench Criticises Actor for Repeated Non-Compliance.

Therefore, to prevent such an incident from happening again in the future, the BJP should show humanity and suspend the youth congress leader, the youth congress leader added.

He further targeted the BJP-led central government, accusing that the BJP government did not allowing discussion on national security issues (India-China) related matters in Parliament.

"The most important issue is national security, and if we cannot speak about India's security in Parliament, and the BJP government is silencing us, then it is a matter of shame. Soldiers were killed and taken hostage in Galwan; articles have also been published in magazines about this. Former Army Chief General MM Naravane has also spoken about it and written about it, but the BJP is not allowing his book to be published...When the BJP has nothing to say, they bring up Nehruji," the youth congress leader said.

He claimed that Nehru never compromised on national security, while accusing the BJP of doing so, and alleged that the ruling party avoids discussing China out of fear. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)