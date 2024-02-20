New Delhi, February 20: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) surveillance and intelligence staff arrested three passengers at the check-in area, in Terminal 3 of IGI Airport on Saturday evening, said CISF. "On suspicion, passengers later identified as Basid, Mubashir Jamal and Kayfee (all Indians) bound for Kabul via Sharjah by Air Arabia Airlines flight No. G9-466 (STD-1820 hrs) were diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of their baggage." said the CISF release. Delhi: Woman Arrested at IGI Airport After 20 Live Ammunition, Three Cartridges Found in Luggage.

Medicine Smuggling at IGI Airport

CISF detected a huge quantity of different types of medicines worth Rs. 52 Lakh at Delhi's IGI Airport on Monday from three passengers bound for Kabul via Sharjah by Air Arabia Airlines. All three passengers were Indian citizens identified as Basid, Mubashir Jamal and Kayfee pic.twitter.com/qZOkG36Wxc — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

On screening their baggage through the X-BIS machine, CISF personnel noticed suspicious images. On physical checking, a huge quantity of different types of medicines with an approximate value of INR 52 lakh were detected, the CISF said. On inquiry, the passengers could not produce supporting documents for carrying such a huge quantity of medicines. Delhi: CISF Personnel Seize Foreign Currency Worth Rs 50 Lakh Concealed in Clothes at IGI Airport (Watch Video).

The matter was informed to senior officers of the CISF and customs officials. Later, the said passengers, along with the detected medicines, were handed over to Customs for further action in the matter. Further information is awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)