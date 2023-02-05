Officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday detected and seized foreign currency worth approximately Rs 50 lakhs. The foreign currency were concealed in clothes inside a passenger's baggage. The foreign currency was seized at Delhi's IGI Airport. Delhi: CISF Intercept Man at IGI Airport; Seizes Foreign Currency Worth Rs 64 Lakh.

CISF Personnel Detect Foreign Currency

#WATCH | CISF personnel detect foreign currency worth approximately Rs 50 lakhs concealed in clothes inside a passenger's baggage at Delhi's IGI Airport pic.twitter.com/NcLV38sNJW — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023

