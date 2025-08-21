New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Delhi Police are probing the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, which occurred on Wednesday, from every angle and are coordinating with Rajkot Police, sources said. Central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), are also involved in the investigation.

According to sources, the police are investigating the accused Rajesh Khimji's social media accounts, and they will take the accused to every place he visited in Delhi. The police officials are also getting the accused's phone examined by the forensic team. So far, whatever the accused has said in the interrogation is being verified.

Also Read | Princess Catharina-Amalia Targeted in Deepfake Porn Attack; Cybercriminals Circulate Morphed Videos of Future Queen of the Netherlands.

The accused told police that he wanted to convey a message to the Chief Minister regarding the lives of three lakh stray dogs in Delhi.

Recently, the Supreme Court, in its August 11 order, directed authorities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad to ensure localities are free of stray dogs. The court also ruled that captured animals should not be released back onto the streets.

Also Read | Space Mission Achieved All Technical Objectives, Results Encouraging, Says IAF Group Captain and Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla (Watch Videos).

However, on Thursday, the Supreme Court reserved its order on pleas seeking a stay on the August 11 order to remove all stray dogs from localities in the Delhi-NCR region and place them in shelter homes. A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria said it will pass an interim order on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Central government has granted Z-category security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to CM Rekha Gupta following the attack.

Earlier today, the accused Rajesh Khimji was remanded to 5 days' custody. He was produced before the duty magistrate at his residence. Before being produced before the magistrate, Rajesh was taken to Aruna Asif Ali hospital for a medical checkup. Thereafter, he was referred to the LNJP Hospital by the Aruna Asif Ali Hospital. Duty magistrate Arvind Tomar granted a five-day custody remand after hearing the submissions of the Delhi police. He is to be produced before the court after the expiry of five days of police custody.

Rajesh Khimji, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday after allegedly attacking CM Rekha Gupta during a public hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines. A case has been registered against him at the Civil Lines Police Station.

Police took precautions as a group of lawyers belonging to a political party had gathered in the court premises before the production of Rajesh Khimji. A heavy police force was deployed to ensure his safety and security.

On Wednesday, CM Gupta said she was shocked after the attack but is now feeling better. She described the attack as a cowardly attempt to undermine her work for the welfare of Delhi's people.

Sharing a post in Hindi on X, the Delhi CM wrote, "The attack on me during this morning's public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people. Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but now I am feeling better. I request all my well-wishers not to trouble themselves by coming to meet me."

The Delhi Chief Minister also expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their good wishes and blessings, with her post adding, "I express my heartfelt gratitude for your immense love, blessings, and good wishes." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)