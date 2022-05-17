New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the heroes of the Mundka fire incident on Tuesday. Several people lost their lives in this incident, while many people were injured and are being treated in the hospital.

While meeting the locals, the Chief Minister mentioned that locals came forward to save the lives of the people trapped in the building by risking their own lives. Kejriwal felt impressed by the bravery and solidarity of these people and had called and met them at the Delhi Secretariat today.

Around 20-25 people had come to meet Kejriwal in this context, an official statement from the Chief Minister's office said. Kejriwal asked each person about their condition and got to know in detail about the work done by them during the accident. Everyone narrated the stories of how they helped rescue the people trapped in the building and saved their lives without caring for their own lives during the incident. Someone called an ambulance, someone called the fire department, someone called the electricity department. They told Kejriwal about how they broke the glass to bring people down through the windows and brought them down with the help of ropes.

Kejriwal lauded everyone for their bravery and solidarity and boosted their morale. Thanking them, Kejriwal said, ''Such heroes prove how Delhiites stand together as a family during all highs and lows. We all have to be united and always help each other and work together.''

As per the statement, ''People who came to meet Chief Minister also talked about the sealing and bulldozer action. They informed that the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi is repeatedly threatening to seal and run bulldozers over their homes and show. They appealed to the Delhi Government for help in stopping the sealing and bulldozers. On hearing this, Kejriwal assured everyone that the Delhi Government stands with the people of Delhi."

Kejriwal said, "We will not allow bulldozer action and sealing under our watch. It is not fundamentally correct to destroy people's houses and shops by running bulldozers over them like this. I had a meeting with my MLAs and told them that even if you have to go to jail, don't be afraid, but you have to stand with the people.''

A massive fire broke out last week in a factory in Mundka. In the incident, 27 people had died. (ANI)

