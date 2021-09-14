New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "Had the pleasure to meet Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia today at my residence. Bajrang has brought glory to India and made us all proud. You are an inspiration to millions of youth," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Punia, a freestyle wrestler who hails from Haryana won the bronze medal in the men's freestyle 65kg category in Tokyo Olympics after defeating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbek. He defeated Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal match.

Responding to Kejriwal's tweet Punia expressed his gratitude.

"Nice to meet you @ArvindKejriwal Thank you sir for your cooperation," he tweeted. (ANI)

