Bengaluru, September 14: The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 was declared by the Department of Public and Secondary Education, Karnataka, on Monday. Candidates can check the Karnataka TET Result 2021 on the official website - schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The result was announced for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. ICAI CA Final And Foundation Exam Results 2021 Declared at icai.nic.in, icai.org; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

Candidates can check their results using the application number and date of birth. The exam was conducted on August 22, 2021. The KAR TET 2021 eligibility certificate will be made available to the selected candidates from the fourth week of September 2021. IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at ibps.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of KTET - schooleducation.kar.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link for KARTET 2021 result.

A new page will open.

Enter your login details - application number and date of birth.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Notably, Paper 1 was conducted for filling teacher vacancies for Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 was conducted for hiring Classes 6 to 8 teachers. Candidates possessing a TET certificate will have a more chance of getting recruited as teachers. The KTET exam determines the eligibility of the candidates who want to join as teachers in various Karnataka state government schools.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).