Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered a sacred chadar for the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of 812th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on Sunday.

Another sacred Chadar, presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Saturday. It will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The celestial Jannati Gate was ceremoniously opened on January 12 at the revered shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz in Ajmer, welcoming devotees from far and wide.

Pilgrims are elated at the prospect of entering the Aastana Sharif through the Jannati Gate, a moment they have eagerly anticipated after a prolonged wait. The opening of this sacred gate, which will remain accessible until the 6th of Rajab, holds special significance during the 812th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz.

"For 850 years, this tradition has been practiced at the shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Sahib. Devotees who visit Garib Nawaz's shrine, expressing their desires and presenting their grievances, have a unique ritual. When their pleas are presented here, we offer them sandal-infused water to drink," Syed gutbuddin Sakhi, khadim (priest) said. (ANI)

